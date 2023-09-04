Jonathan Aranda vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 1-for-1 last time out, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda is batting .219 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Aranda has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 14 games so far this season.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.125
|AVG
|.313
|.250
|OBP
|.421
|.188
|SLG
|.500
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (10-8) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.57 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
