The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .284 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.

Lowe has had a hit in 72 of 109 games this season (66.1%), including multiple hits 31 times (28.4%).

He has homered in 18 games this season (16.5%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.3% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 48 of 109 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 59 .275 AVG .291 .295 OBP .349 .433 SLG .545 18 XBH 25 4 HR 14 21 RBI 50 47/5 K/BB 59/19 12 SB 15

Red Sox Pitching Rankings