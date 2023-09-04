Josh Lowe vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .284 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.
- Lowe has had a hit in 72 of 109 games this season (66.1%), including multiple hits 31 times (28.4%).
- He has homered in 18 games this season (16.5%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 109 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|59
|.275
|AVG
|.291
|.295
|OBP
|.349
|.433
|SLG
|.545
|18
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|50
|47/5
|K/BB
|59/19
|12
|SB
|15
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (10-8) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.