Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .254 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Raley has had a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.0%).

He has homered in 16 games this year (15.2%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (38.1%), including 13 multi-run games (12.4%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .229 AVG .273 .323 OBP .341 .500 SLG .503 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 52/13 K/BB 65/13 7 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings