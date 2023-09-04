The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Arozarena is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has had a hit in 83 of 131 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.0%).

In 15.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has an RBI in 48 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 66 times this year (50.4%), including 17 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .268 AVG .256 .385 OBP .360 .442 SLG .427 19 XBH 19 10 HR 11 41 RBI 38 60/32 K/BB 74/37 14 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings