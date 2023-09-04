Monday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) going head-to-head against the Boston Red Sox (71-66) at 4:10 PM (on September 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Rays will give the ball to Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (10-8, 3.57 ERA).

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Rays have won 72, or 65.5%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is 63-25 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 732 total runs this season.

The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).

