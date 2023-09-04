The Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) and the Boston Red Sox (71-66) will square off in the series opener on Monday, September 4 at Tropicana Field, with Aaron Civale getting the ball for the Rays and Brayan Bello taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (7-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (10-8, 3.57 ERA)

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 72, or 65.5%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have gone 63-25 (71.6%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rays went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Red Sox have come away with 35 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won 23 of 35 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +240 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.