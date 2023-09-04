The Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) host the Boston Red Sox (71-66) to open a three-game series at Tropicana Field, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET on Monday. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Guardians, and the Red Sox a series win over the Royals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (10-8) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (7-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (10-8, 3.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays' Civale (7-3) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 2.64, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.114.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Civale has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Aaron Civale vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 683 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They have 1244 hits, third in baseball, with 163 home runs (15th in the league).

The Red Sox have gone 4-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox are sending Bello (10-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 131 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 24-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.

Bello heads into the matchup with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bello will try to collect his 18th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

Brayan Bello vs. Rays

He will take the hill against a Rays squad that is batting .261 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .446 (fourth in the league) with 198 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Bello has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Rays this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.