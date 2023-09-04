The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.276 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Walls enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353.

Walls has picked up a hit in 40 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this year (20 of 77), with more than one RBI four times (5.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .196 AVG .232 .333 OBP .303 .277 SLG .428 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 20 36/22 K/BB 35/14 10 SB 11

Red Sox Pitching Rankings