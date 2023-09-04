Taylor Walls vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.276 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Walls enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 40 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this year (20 of 77), with more than one RBI four times (5.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.196
|AVG
|.232
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.277
|SLG
|.428
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|20
|36/22
|K/BB
|35/14
|10
|SB
|11
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Bello (10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.57 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
