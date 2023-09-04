Yandy Díaz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.398), slugging percentage (.502) and total hits (146) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 83 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (15.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 43 games this season (37.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 62 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.355
|AVG
|.291
|.428
|OBP
|.370
|.550
|SLG
|.457
|23
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|28
|40/25
|K/BB
|42/27
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bello (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
