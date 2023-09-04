Yandy Diaz -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.398), slugging percentage (.502) and total hits (146) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 83 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (15.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 43 games this season (37.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 62 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .355 AVG .291 .428 OBP .370 .550 SLG .457 23 XBH 23 10 HR 8 39 RBI 28 40/25 K/BB 42/27 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings