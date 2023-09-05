Brandon Lowe and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (99 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Red Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .233.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 55 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a long ball in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.4% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 37.6% of his games this year (35 of 93), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .244 AVG .224 .341 OBP .320 .436 SLG .429 14 XBH 16 8 HR 9 33 RBI 25 57/21 K/BB 44/23 4 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings