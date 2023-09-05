The Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now have the 28th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +10000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.

Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game offensively last season (15th in ), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.

The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last season.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).

Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

