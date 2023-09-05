Jose Siri vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.313 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has 11 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .216.
- In 56.5% of his 92 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this season (35 of 92), with two or more RBI 15 times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (46.7%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.239
|AVG
|.194
|.292
|OBP
|.234
|.484
|SLG
|.506
|15
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|29
|58/11
|K/BB
|68/9
|6
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Crawford (6-7) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
