The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.313 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has 11 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .216.

In 56.5% of his 92 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this season (35 of 92), with two or more RBI 15 times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (46.7%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .239 AVG .194 .292 OBP .234 .484 SLG .506 15 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 58/11 K/BB 68/9 6 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings