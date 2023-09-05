Josh Lowe vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (.576 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .286.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (16.4%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 45 games this season (40.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 44.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|59
|.280
|AVG
|.291
|.300
|OBP
|.349
|.440
|SLG
|.545
|19
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|50
|47/5
|K/BB
|59/19
|13
|SB
|15
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
