Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.

Raley has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this season (61 of 106), with at least two hits 21 times (19.8%).

In 15.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has driven home a run in 32 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .223 AVG .273 .315 OBP .341 .486 SLG .503 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 54/13 K/BB 65/13 7 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings