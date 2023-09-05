Randy Arozarena -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 70 walks while batting .260.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Arozarena has had a hit in 83 of 132 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (25.8%).

He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

In 50.8% of his games this year (67 of 132), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .265 AVG .256 .383 OBP .360 .436 SLG .427 19 XBH 19 10 HR 11 41 RBI 38 61/33 K/BB 74/37 15 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings