The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will take on the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in baseball with 198 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (735 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays' .331 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.183).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 27th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 150 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.

Eflin is looking to record his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Eflin will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Tyler Glasnow James Paxton 9/7/2023 Mariners - Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Bryan Woo 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller

