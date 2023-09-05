The Boston Red Sox (72-66) will look to Masataka Yoshida, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (13-8) versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (6-7).

Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.40 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-7, 3.99 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (13-8) will take the mound for the Rays, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed four hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.40 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts over 103 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing batters have a .232 batting average against him.

Crawford is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.

Crawford will look to pick up his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages four innings per appearance.

In seven of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Kutter Crawford vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .260 batting average, and is seventh in the league with 1214 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 735 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.445) and are fourth in all of MLB with 198 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Rays this season, Crawford has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out five.

