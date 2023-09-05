Rene Pinto vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Guardians.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Read More About This Game
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is hitting .304 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), Pinto has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Pinto has an RBI in four of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|.063
|AVG
|.433
|.118
|OBP
|.452
|.063
|SLG
|.700
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|7
|7/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
