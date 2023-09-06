The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt and his .435 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .230 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 48 of 90 games this season (53.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (15.6%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Bethancourt has an RBI in 21 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (38.9%), including 10 multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .231 AVG .229 .272 OBP .250 .378 SLG .379 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 40/8 K/BB 43/5 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings