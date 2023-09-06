Harold Ramirez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .304 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Ramirez is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 62.7% of his 102 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 36.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|46
|.264
|AVG
|.348
|.313
|OBP
|.382
|.466
|SLG
|.404
|19
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|31
|RBI
|22
|42/12
|K/BB
|26/8
|4
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta (9-7) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.49 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
