Jose Siri vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 53 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in 24.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.6% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 93 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.244
|AVG
|.194
|.295
|OBP
|.234
|.488
|SLG
|.506
|16
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|29
|59/11
|K/BB
|68/9
|6
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.49 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed three innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
