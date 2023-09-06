Luke Raley vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .250.
- Raley has had a hit in 61 of 107 games this season (57.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (19.6%).
- In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 40 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.221
|AVG
|.273
|.314
|OBP
|.341
|.483
|SLG
|.503
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|55/13
|K/BB
|65/13
|7
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Pivetta aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.49 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the righty threw three innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.49, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.