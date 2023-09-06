The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .258 with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 70 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

In 62.4% of his games this season (83 of 133), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (25.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (20 of 133), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 48 games this season (36.1%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 67 games this season (50.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 65 .259 AVG .256 .376 OBP .360 .427 SLG .427 19 XBH 19 10 HR 11 41 RBI 38 61/33 K/BB 74/37 15 SB 6

