Randy Arozarena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .258 with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 70 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- In 62.4% of his games this season (83 of 133), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (25.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (20 of 133), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 48 games this season (36.1%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 67 games this season (50.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|65
|.259
|AVG
|.256
|.376
|OBP
|.360
|.427
|SLG
|.427
|19
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|38
|61/33
|K/BB
|74/37
|15
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Pivetta aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.49 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw three innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.