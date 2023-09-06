Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in MLB action with 200 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays are seventh in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (743 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.184).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Glasnow is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Glasnow will look to build on a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners - Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Bryan Woo 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away - -

