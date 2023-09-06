How to Watch the Rays vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank third in MLB action with 200 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rays are seventh in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (743 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.184).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Glasnow is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Glasnow will look to build on a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Cal Quantrill
|9/2/2023
|Guardians
|L 7-6
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Logan Allen
|9/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Xzavion Curry
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Nick Pivetta
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|George Kirby
|9/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Bryan Woo
|9/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Miller
|9/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
