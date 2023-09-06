On Wednesday, September 6 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) host the Boston Red Sox (72-67) at Tropicana Field in the rubber game of the series. Tyler Glasnow will get the call for the Rays, while Nick Pivetta will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The favored Rays have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +140. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-7, 4.49 ERA)

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 73 (65.2%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 40-17 (winning 70.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 36 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won four of seven games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Jose Siri 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

