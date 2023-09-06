The Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) and Boston Red Sox (72-67) square off on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (7-5) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (9-7) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-7, 4.49 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (7-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.17 and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .205 in 16 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Glasnow has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.438) and 166 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-20 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.49 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 33 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.

Pivetta has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Pivetta has 12 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In 13 of his 33 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Nick Pivetta vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.445) and ranks third in home runs hit (200) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are seventh in the league with 1220 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 743 runs.

In 5 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Rays this season, Pivetta has a 1.59 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .190.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.