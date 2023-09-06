Vidal Brujan vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan has two doubles and five walks while batting .183.
- In 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), Brujan has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this season.
- Brujan has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in nine games this year (34.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.250
|AVG
|.128
|.314
|OBP
|.209
|.281
|SLG
|.154
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/2
|3
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.49 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
