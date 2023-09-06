The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan has two doubles and five walks while batting .183.

In 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), Brujan has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this season.

Brujan has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in nine games this year (34.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .250 AVG .128 .314 OBP .209 .281 SLG .154 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 12/3 K/BB 9/2 3 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings