Yandy Díaz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (147) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- In 71.8% of his games this season (84 of 117), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43 games this year (36.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.354
|AVG
|.291
|.434
|OBP
|.370
|.547
|SLG
|.457
|23
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|28
|42/28
|K/BB
|42/27
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta (9-7) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.49 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the righty threw three innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
