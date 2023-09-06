The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (147) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

In 71.8% of his games this season (84 of 117), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 15.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 43 games this year (36.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .354 AVG .291 .434 OBP .370 .547 SLG .457 23 XBH 23 10 HR 8 39 RBI 28 42/28 K/BB 42/27 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings