Coming off a campaign in which he scored 47.7 fantasy points (38th among QBs), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 33rd quarterback off the board this summer (217th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Baker Mayfield Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 121.42 156.58 - Overall Rank 104 63 217 Position Rank 27 32 33

Baker Mayfield 2022 Stats

Mayfield threw for 850 yards (170.0 per game), completing 63.6% (82-for-129), with four TDs and two INTs last season.

In his best game last year -- Week 1 versus the Cleveland Browns -- Mayfield accumulated 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 16-of-27 (59.3%), 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 6 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Mayfield ended up with 4.1 fantasy points -- 11-of-19 (57.9%), 132 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Baker Mayfield 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Browns 18.0 16-for-27 235 1 1 1 Week 2 @Giants 13.3 14-for-29 145 1 0 0 Week 3 Saints 10.7 12-for-25 170 1 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 5.9 22-for-36 197 1 2 0 Week 5 49ers 6.6 20-for-36 215 0 1 0 Week 9 @Bengals 14.2 14-for-20 155 2 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 5.0 21-for-33 196 0 2 0 Week 14 Raiders 14.2 22-for-35 230 1 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 6.5 12-for-21 111 1 1 0 Week 16 Broncos 17.4 24-for-28 230 2 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 4.1 11-for-19 132 0 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 5.5 13-for-26 147 0 1 0

