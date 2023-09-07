Brandon Lowe and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .234.

Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (57 of 95), with at least two hits 16 times (16.8%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

In 34 games this season (35.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (18.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 38.9% of his games this season (37 of 95), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .244 AVG .224 .344 OBP .320 .463 SLG .429 16 XBH 16 10 HR 9 38 RBI 25 58/22 K/BB 44/23 4 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings