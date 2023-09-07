Cade Otton, who is currently the 34th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (255th overall), posted 51.1 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 32nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE.

Cade Otton Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 51.10 59.31 - Overall Rank 235 245 255 Position Rank 31 29 34

Cade Otton 2022 Stats

Otton hauled in two touchdowns and accumulated 391 receiving yards (23.0 ypg) last year.

Otton picked up 12.8 fantasy points -- five receptions, 68 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints -- Otton ended up with 0.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, four yards, on two targets.

Cade Otton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Saints 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 4 Chiefs 2.9 4 3 29 0 Week 5 Falcons 4.3 7 6 43 0 Week 6 @Steelers 2.3 3 2 23 0 Week 7 @Panthers 6.4 5 4 64 0 Week 8 Ravens 1.5 5 2 15 0 Week 9 Rams 12.8 6 5 68 1 Week 10 Seahawks 3.5 3 3 35 0 Week 13 Saints 8.8 10 6 28 1 Week 14 @49ers 2.8 5 4 28 0 Week 15 Bengals 2.0 1 1 20 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 1.2 7 2 12 0 Week 17 Panthers 1.7 6 2 17 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.5 1 1 5 0 Wild Card Cowboys 5.8 7 4 58 0

