Following a campaign in which he recorded 118.8 fantasy points (26th among WRs), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin is being drafted as the 26th wide receiver off the board this summer (62nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Is Godwin on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Chris Godwin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 118.80 118.16 - Overall Rank 107 101 62 Position Rank 26 32 26

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Chris Godwin 2022 Stats

Godwin saw 142 targets last year and grabbed 104 passes for 1,023 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 60.2 yards per game.

Godwin accumulated 17.0 fantasy points -- 12 catches, 110 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns, which was his best game last year.

In what was his worst game of the year, Godwin finished with 3.5 fantasy points -- three receptions, 35 yards, on three targets. That was in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rep Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chris Godwin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 3.5 3 3 35 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5.9 10 7 59 0 Week 5 Falcons 6.3 6 6 61 0 Week 6 @Steelers 9.5 12 6 95 0 Week 7 @Panthers 4.5 13 7 43 0 Week 8 Ravens 7.5 11 6 75 0 Week 9 Rams 3.7 10 7 36 0 Week 10 Seahawks 13.1 8 6 71 1 Week 12 @Browns 17.0 13 12 110 1 Week 13 Saints 6.3 13 8 63 0 Week 14 @49ers 5.4 9 5 54 0 Week 15 Bengals 14.3 8 8 83 1 Week 16 @Cardinals 6.3 10 8 63 0 Week 17 Panthers 12.0 9 9 120 0 Week 18 @Falcons 3.5 7 6 55 0 Wild Card Cowboys 8.5 13 10 85 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.