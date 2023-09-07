The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt and his .435 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .230.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 48 of 90 games this season (53.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (15.6%).

He has homered in nine games this season (10.0%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 21 games this season (23.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (38.9%), including 10 multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .231 AVG .229 .272 OBP .250 .378 SLG .379 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 40/8 K/BB 43/5 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings