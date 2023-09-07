After compiling 157.9 fantasy points last season (11th among WRs), Christian Kirk has an ADP of 68th overall (28th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Christian Kirk Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 157.90 124.03 - Overall Rank 54 96 68 Position Rank 11 28 28

Christian Kirk 2022 Stats

Kirk averaged 65.2 receiving yards on 4.9 receptions per game last season while putting up eight receiving touchdowns.

In his best game last year, Kirk picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 10 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 5 versus the Houston Texans -- Kirk ended up with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 11 yards, on three targets.

Christian Kirk 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 11.7 12 6 117 0 Week 2 Colts 19.8 6 6 78 2 Week 3 @Chargers 13.2 9 6 72 1 Week 4 @Eagles 6.3 9 2 60 0 Week 5 Texans 1.1 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Colts 6.8 5 4 24 1 Week 7 Giants 10.1 10 7 96 0 Week 8 Broncos 4.0 7 3 40 0 Week 9 Raiders 13.6 9 8 76 1 Week 10 @Chiefs 22.5 12 9 105 2 Week 12 Ravens 4.1 9 4 46 0 Week 13 @Lions 10.4 8 6 104 0 Week 14 @Titans 4.5 7 5 45 0 Week 15 Cowboys 9.2 10 6 92 0 Week 16 @Jets 2.6 6 3 22 0 Week 17 @Texans 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 18 Titans 15.9 8 6 99 1 Wild Card Chargers 13.8 14 8 78 1 Divisional @Chiefs 13.0 14 7 52 1

