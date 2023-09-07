After collecting 2.4 fantasy points last season (126th among RBs), D'Ernest Johnson has an ADP of 282nd overall (71st at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

D'Ernest Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.40 32.58 - Overall Rank 491 327 282 Position Rank 116 91 71

D'Ernest Johnson 2022 Stats

Johnson totaled 17 yards rushing on four attempts (1.0 yards per game) last season.

In his best game last season -- Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Johnson accumulated 1.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 17 yards.

Johnson accumulated -0.2 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards -- in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

D'Ernest Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 6 Patriots 0.9 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 1.7 4 17 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins -0.2 0 0 0 0

