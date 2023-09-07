After amassing 5.8 fantasy points last season (155th among WRs), Deven Thompkins has an ADP of 915th overall (237th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Deven Thompkins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.80 12.45 - Overall Rank 446 506 815 Position Rank 165 183 237

Deven Thompkins 2022 Stats

Thompkins received got 10 targets last year and grabbed five passes for 32 yards, delivering 1.9 yards per game.

In his best game last season, Thompkins picked up 4.2 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 25 yards. That was in Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Thompkins ended up with 1.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, seven yards, on one target.

Deven Thompkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Bengals 1.6 1 1 7 0 Week 18 @Falcons 4.2 9 4 25 0

