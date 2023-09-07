Coming off a campaign in which he scored 0.0 fantasy points (108th among TEs), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dominique Dafney is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 124th tight end off the board this summer (999th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Dominique Dafney Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.40 4.27 - Overall Rank 477 644 899 Position Rank 91 118 124

