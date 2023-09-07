Considering making Jacob Harris part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the stats and projections you need for the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver.

Jacob Harris Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.60 5.11 - Overall Rank 538 623 928 Position Rank 207 238 281

Jacob Harris 2022 Stats

Harris' stat line last year: one catches, 6 receiving yards, 0.4 yards per game (on one targets).

In his best game last year, Harris picked up 0.6 fantasy points -- via one reception, six yards. That was in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Week 12 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Harris finished with a season-low 0.6 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, six yards, on one target.

Jacob Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Chiefs 0.6 1 1 6 0

