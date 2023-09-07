After collecting 50.0 fantasy points last season (57th among RBs), JaMycal Hasty has an ADP of 308th overall (75th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Hasty on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

JaMycal Hasty Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 50.00 39.59 - Overall Rank 239 305 308 Position Rank 54 83 75

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

JaMycal Hasty 2022 Stats

Hasty rushed for 194 yards on 46 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per game, with two TDs last season.

In Week 12 last season versus the Baltimore Ravens, Hasty put up a season-high of 15.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 12 carries, 28 yards; 5 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD.

Rep Hasty and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JaMycal Hasty 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 2.2 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 11.7 3 57 1 0 Week 7 Giants 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 1.0 4 13 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 1.1 3 6 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.3 1 4 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 15.5 12 28 0 1 Week 14 @Titans 1.3 4 13 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1.5 1 13 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 2.1 3 10 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 11.6 10 33 1 0 Week 18 Titans 0.5 3 5 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4.3 4 36 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.