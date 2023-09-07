Jonathan Aranda vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jonathan Aranda (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a triple, six walks and two RBI), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda is batting .216 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- In eight of 16 games this season, Aranda got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In four games this season, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.143
|AVG
|.313
|.321
|OBP
|.421
|.286
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|10/5
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (11-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 169 1/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks seventh, 1.039 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.
