On Thursday, Josh Lowe (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .282 with 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.

In 73 of 111 games this year (65.8%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

In 18 games this season, he has homered (16.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has an RBI in 45 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 49 times this year (44.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 59 .272 AVG .291 .292 OBP .349 .428 SLG .545 19 XBH 25 4 HR 14 21 RBI 50 50/5 K/BB 59/19 13 SB 15

Mariners Pitching Rankings