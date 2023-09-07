Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 7.2 fantasy points (111th among RBs), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 83rd running back off the board this summer (496th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Is Vaughn on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 7.20 32.05 - Overall Rank 433 332 496 Position Rank 98 93 83

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ke'Shawn Vaughn 2022 Stats

Vaughn churned out 53 rushing yards on 17 carries (3.1 ypg) last season (with zero rushing TDs).

In Week 18 last year versus the Atlanta Falcons, Vaughn put up a season-high of 3.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: 8 carries, 26 yards.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Vaughn accumulated 0.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: 2 carries, 4 yards.

Rep Vaughn and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 9 Rams 0.4 2 4 0 0 Week 10 Seahawks 1.3 2 2 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 1.5 4 15 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 3.4 8 26 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.