Following a campaign in which he scored 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Jacksonville Jaguars' Kevin Austin Jr. is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 163rd wide receiver off the board this summer (581st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Kevin Austin Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 5.35 - Overall Rank 549 613 581 Position Rank 212 230 163

