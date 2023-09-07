Luke Farrell, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 119th among TEs; 976th overall), posted 4.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 96th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Jacksonville Jaguars TE.

Is Farrell on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Luke Farrell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.00 9.20 - Overall Rank 470 552 876 Position Rank 89 107 119

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Luke Farrell 2022 Stats

Farrell caught four passes last season on his way to 40 receiving yards.

In his best game last season, Farrell picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- via one reception, 15 yards. That was in Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Farrell picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- one reception, three yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the year, Week 13 versus the Detroit Lions.

Rep Farrell and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luke Farrell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 9 Raiders 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 18 Titans 1.1 1 1 11 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.