Luke Raley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .251.
- Raley has recorded a hit in 62 of 108 games this season (57.4%), including 21 multi-hit games (19.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 108), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven home a run in 32 games this season (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.224
|AVG
|.273
|.318
|OBP
|.341
|.480
|SLG
|.503
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|56/14
|K/BB
|65/13
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks seventh, 1.039 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.