Currently the 30th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (70th overall), Mike Evans posted 148.4 fantasy points last season, ranking him 16th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR later on in this article.

Mike Evans Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 148.40 130.90 - Overall Rank 63 83 70 Position Rank 16 21 30

Mike Evans 2022 Stats

Evans was targeted 127 times last season and turned them into 77 grabs for 1,124 yards (66.1 ypg) with six touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Evans picked up 38.7 fantasy points -- via 10 receptions, 207 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 16 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Evans ended up with 2.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, 29 yards, on eight targets.

Mike Evans 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 13.1 7 5 71 1 Week 2 @Saints 6.1 4 3 61 0 Week 4 Chiefs 22.3 10 8 103 2 Week 5 Falcons 8.1 8 4 81 0 Week 6 @Steelers 4.2 4 4 42 0 Week 7 @Panthers 9.6 15 9 96 0 Week 8 Ravens 12.3 11 6 123 0 Week 9 Rams 4.0 11 5 40 0 Week 10 Seahawks 5.4 6 5 54 0 Week 12 @Browns 3.1 9 2 31 0 Week 13 Saints 5.9 4 4 59 0 Week 14 @49ers 4.4 9 4 44 0 Week 15 Bengals 8.3 9 5 83 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 2.9 8 3 29 0 Week 17 Panthers 38.7 12 10 207 3 Wild Card Cowboys 9.4 11 6 74 0

