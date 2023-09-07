Rachaad White is being drafted as the 28th running back off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 89.1 fantasy points last season (37th at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Rachaad White Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 89.10 147.31 - Overall Rank 150 69 79 Position Rank 38 26 28

Rachaad White 2022 Stats

In the running game, White ran for 481 yards on 129 carries (28.3 yards per game) and scored one TD a season ago. He also averaged 17.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 50 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 16 last season against the Arizona Cardinals, White posted a season-high of 11.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 7 carries, 36 yards; 4 receptions, 17 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints -- White accumulated 0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 2 carries, 1 yard.

Rachaad White 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 2.1 6 14 0 0 Week 2 @Saints 0.1 2 1 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 9.6 3 6 1 0 Week 5 Falcons 4.2 5 14 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 2.3 4 12 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 3.2 6 24 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 4.3 4 19 0 0 Week 9 Rams 3.4 8 27 0 0 Week 10 Seahawks 10.5 22 105 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 10.9 14 64 0 0 Week 13 Saints 10.9 9 28 0 1 Week 14 @49ers 5.7 13 56 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 4.3 11 38 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 11.3 7 36 0 1 Week 17 Panthers 4.8 11 22 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 1.5 4 15 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 7.7 7 41 0 0

