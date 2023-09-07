Thursday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) and the Seattle Mariners (78-61) matching up at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 7.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (11-7) for the Mariners and Zack Littell (3-4) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Rays matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.3 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

