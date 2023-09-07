Zack Littell will start for the Tampa Bay Rays against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +110. The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rays and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 contests.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Tampa Bay is 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Tampa Bay's games have gone over the total in 75 of its 140 chances.

The Rays have posted a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-24 38-31 34-24 51-31 65-47 20-8

