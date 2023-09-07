Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to beat Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners when the teams meet on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in Major League Baseball with 202 home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 746 total runs this season.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Rays rank 18th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Tampa Bay has the third-best ERA (3.80) in the majors this season.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Rays, who lead MLB with a 1.180 WHIP.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Zack Littell (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Littell has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 2.7 frames when he pitches.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Nick Pivetta 9/7/2023 Mariners - Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners - Home Taj Bradley George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Bryan Woo 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins - Away - - 9/12/2023 Twins - Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan

